Police examine a ute outside The Happy Angler Store & Takeaway after Korrey Whyman was found shot. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police examine a ute outside The Happy Angler Store & Takeaway after Korrey Whyman was found shot. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police have now identified the vehicle used in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Korrey Whyman.

Police launched a homicide investigation late last month after an incident in Mourea which led to the death of Whyman, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said in a statement.

Police have been making a number of inquiries and this has identified that a two-door dark blue Toyota Hilux was the vehicle fatal shots were fired from.

Korrey Whyman. Photo / Supplied

"The vehicle has links back to Rotoiti and we believe it has been used recently by people who live or stay in this area," Pilbrow said.

"We are asking anyone who lives in the Rotoiti area and has seen this vehicle in their community, to come forward to police."

Police recovered the vehicle last week in Braemar Rd, Rotoma, and forensic testing is under way.

"Korrey's family are devastated by her death and we are working hard to find out who is responsible for her death and hold them accountable.

"This week police executed a number of search warrants in the Rotoiti area in relation to this homicide investigation. Firearms, stolen property and drugs were all located during the course of these searches. Three arrests were made and these persons will be facing a number of charges in respect of these items.

"We believe that people in the Rotoiti community have knowledge about this incident and will likely know the identity of the person or persons involved in this tragic incident.

We ask them to do the right thing and contact police.

"We are following positive lines of inquiry and want to thank the community for the significant amount of support and information which has been provided to us."

Earlier reports said Whyman was hospitalised after suffering a "serious gunshot wound" on Sunday, September 25.

Police are looking for a blue Toyota Hilux ute in the homicide inquiry of Korrey Whyman. Photo / Supplied

She was rushed to Waikato Hospital, where she later died on September 28.

A police cordon was put in place around The Happy Angler Store & Takeaway on the Sunday. Outside the building was a grey four-door ute with its doors open and a back window that appeared to be smashed.

The owner of Happy Angler Store & Takeaway declined to comment while a police investigation was ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police were alerted to the incident on State Highway 33, Mourea at about 1.55am.

Police said the incident started near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots. Whyman was in a vehicle that came to a stop at the Happy Angler Store & Takeaway.

Police released a photo of Whyman on behalf of her family.

"They are devastated by her death and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time."

Pilbrow said they were working through a number of lines of inquiry and wanted anyone with information to contact the police.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105 quoting file number 220925/5119. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.