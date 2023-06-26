A second person has been arrested for the murder of a woman in the Bay of Plenty in September 2022. Photos / Supplied

Police investigating the death of a Kawerau woman shot inside a moving vehicle have charged a second man with her alleged murder.

Police say Korrey Whyman, a mum of three from Kawerau, was shot in the head inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, near Rotorua, on September 25. The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

In a statement tonight, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a 22-year-old man was arrested this afternoon and charged with murder.

He also faced two charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard in relation to other people as part of the same incident.

He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday.

Police previously arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with murdering Whyman, as well as two counts of discharging a 20 gauge shotgun at Mourea with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

He was next due to appear in court on July 28.

Pilbrow said police were “incredibly grateful” to members of the public who had helped the ongoing investigation, and were still interested in speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.

“We’re aware there are a number of people who have direct knowledge of this incident but have until now been uneasy about coming forward. We’re hoping that the latest arrest will help make coming forward to police easier.”

A vehicle believed to be used by people involved in Korrey’s death, a dark-blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, was located burnt out on Braemer Reserve last year.

Pilbrow said police were not ruling out further charges in relation to this, or in relation to anyone who had actively assisted those responsible – whether it be disposing of or hiding evidence, or intentionally providing false information.























