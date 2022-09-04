Kāpiti District Mayor K. Gurunathan presenting the Mayoral Award to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi).

Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi, more commonly known as Koro Don, has received this year's Mayoral Award for his services to the council and the Kāpiti community.

Working with the council and in the community for over 21 years, Koro Don has a long-established place in the heart of the Kāpiti community.

"After 21 years, normally they give it to someone else so I was just happy, and the family were happy about receiving this award," Koro Don said.

"There's a Maori whakataukī that says, 'Mahia te mahi, ka kitea, kōrerohia te korero, ka kore te taringa e rongo', which means people don't remember you for what you've said, they remember you for what you've done.

Volunteer groups and individuals at the Kāpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti.

"That's what I've tried to do — everything I do in the community comes from the heart.

"I'm lucky the local marae let me come sit on there and help people and I'm lucky the council have done the same.

"I love working with the community, we have beautiful people here and I'm just trying to do my best to build bridges between the Māori and pakeha, it's been great.

"He toa takitini taku toa, eehara i te toa takitahi, success is not the work of an individual, but the work of many."

Kāpiti District Mayor K. Gurunathan said, "This year is particularly special for me as it is the last Mayoral Award I will be handing out as Kāpiti mayor, and I feel so privileged to honour Koro Don on this occasion.

"We have spent many years working very closely together and I will forever appreciate and treasure his support and guidance to myself, our council and our community.

"It was also humbling to have former mayors Alan Milne, Ross Church and Jenny Rowan give their thanks to Koro Don too, and I appreciate them doing so."

The award was given out at the annual Kāpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti where volunteer groups and individuals were celebrated and recognised for their mahi.

The Civic Awards recognise those who have contributed to the community through hard mahi or who have exceptional achievements as individuals in their chosen field.

Presented by Mayor K. Gurunathan, the recipients of the Civic Awards this year were Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemmon, Kevin Ramshaw, and Diane Brady.

Mr Gurunathan said the awards recognise and celebrate the people who make Kāpiti a great place to live.

"It's an honour to host these awards on behalf of the Kāpiti Coast Community and Wellington Airport.

"Our community is so fortunate to have so many unsung heroes who give their own time and resources through volunteering.

"These awards are a chance for us to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for them and the work they do."

Six groups received a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award, and six more groups were acknowledged as highly commended.

Energise Ōtaki was selected as this year's Supreme Winner of the Community Awards and will go on to represent Kāpiti in the Wellington Region Supreme Awards.

Wellington Airport manager of brand and sponsorship Jo Maxwell said the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in Kāpiti over the previous 12 months.

"Many of these groups don't always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards," she said.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year."