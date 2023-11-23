TCDC Mayor Len Salt with some project engineers.

“A new sense of optimism that we haven’t seen for 11 months” has been created by the Kōpū Marine Precinct, Thames Coromandel District Council mayor Len Salt told a group of elected members and business and community leaders visiting the site last week.

The $15.3 million project, which includes building a new commercial wharf, an upgraded and concrete-reinforced slipway and a recreational boat ramp, is due to open in May 2024.

Parking and new access along King St linking Queen St and Kopu Quay is also under way.

The community benefits expected to be generated by the riverside precinct, 5km from Thames, are partly attributable to the unexpected, but welcome, news of an early completion date in December for the new State Highway 25A Kopu-Kikuai Bridge.

The project was originally costed at $10m and initially received an $8.2m grant from a Government infrastructure fund in 2020 - part of the $50 billion Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The cost would have blown out further if major contracts weren’t signed before July 27, 2022, which mitigated the financial pressures brought on by inflation, supply-chain issues and a tight labour market.

The fund aimed to provide opportunities to redeploy regional skills and training through so-called “shovel-ready” projects. TCDC said in a release there is the potential for up to 100 jobs to be created longer-term once the build is complete.

Salt described his excitement about the project as it nears the final six months of construction: “It will tie in with the really good work that’s happening in getting roading up and running. I can’t wait to see where we go next.”

“Last week, we reached a pivot point and turned a corner. Talking to the business community, retailers have been down in the dumps, but this project is a game-changer.”

Urban Solutions is overseeing construction under the council’s direction, with contractors Fulton Hogan, Land + Sea Civil and Heron Construction carrying out the work. Local subcontractors are being used as much as possible throughout the build.

The Kopu project is expected to be finished in April 2024. Photo / TCDC

Fulton Hogan will return in early 2024 to complete the carpark surface, King St paving and widening of the Quay St entrance.

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.