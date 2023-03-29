Popular Whanganui takeaway Kool's Chicken is shutting its doors for good next week. Photo / Supplied

Two Whanganui eateries - Kool’s Chicken and Gracias Tex-Mex - are shutting following what both owners describe as a raft of pressures.

Maree Baggott, owner of Kool’s Chicken, has faced the prospect of shutting her business multiple times, but she said recent inflation, wage hikes, and the high cost of food have dealt the final blow to her business.

“I have put my heart and soul into this, all my savings are gone, everything I’ve worked hard for. I’m nearly 50 and I’ve lost everything in the last couple of years,” she said.

Baggott said knowing she would have to let go of the 10 staff she supports with jobs at Kool’s Chicken was difficult.

“The sad thing is people are having to close down, and then people lose their jobs it’s this horrible vicious circle in a small town.”

With KFC just across the road from her business, Baggott said the prospect of raising prices to allow Kool’s Chicken to stay and be profitable was impossible as it would be unable to compete with the international franchise.

“It’s just so hard to make money,” Baggott said.

However, despite this Baggott says she is “very, very lucky” and will be able to transform the site of Kool’s Chicken into a different food outlet, with the plans set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Gracias Tex-Mex owner Titaha Townsend said the family-operated business could not keep up with costs.

“The rental increase was the main reason and then the increasing cost of doing business is just ridiculous and it drives our prices up.”

Townsend said she “cried for weeks” after the family made the decision to close Gracias Tex-Mex.

“It’s hard to let something go that you nurtured and built for several years.”

Despite high customer numbers and continuing popularity Townsend said the weekly costs for Gracias Tex-Mex had become too much.

The business faced consistent setbacks with two burglaries in the space of one week in 2022 and earthquake strengthening being carried out on their building for eight months.

Townsend said the family was changing the direction of the business, but the details of what their new venture may look like was yet to be confirmed.

Both Kool’s Chicken and Gracias Tex-Mex struggled with the ongoing impact of the pandemic and staffing shortages due to Covid sickness and a lack of workers.

Gracias Tex-Mex closed its doors for the final time on March 24, and the last day of opening for Kool’s Chicken will be April 6.