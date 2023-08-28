Knife-wielding Hamilton youth charged with carjacking and kidnapping

Police have arrested a 16-year-old after an alleged carjacking in Hamilton last week. Photo / File

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping after stealing a person’s car at knifepoint.

At 10.40am on August 23 in Fairfield, police were alerted to the incident, where the boy had allegedly entered the victim’s car brandishing a knife.

Several demands were made by the young offender, however, the victim was able to flee the scene uninjured and call police.

The offender had left the scene by the time police arrived. An investigation was opened by Waikato police soon after to catch the youth.

Police said they were able to apprehend the boy, who now faces charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Police hoped the arrest would reassure the community “that this type of offending will not be tolerated”.

They encouraged the community to keep reporting criminal or anti-social behaviour.

