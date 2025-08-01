Advertisement
Knife pulled on security guard at The Warehouse store after shoplifter confronted

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Warehouse New Lynn went into lockdown earlier this week when a man pulled a knife and threatened a security guard.

An Auckland branch of The Warehouse went into lockdown after a man pulled a knife and threatened a security guard.

A customer told the Herald he had been shopping with his wife in the New Lynn store at 7.30pm on Tuesday when the incident unfolded.

The man, who wished to

