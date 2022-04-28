Kmart attack: Accused granted bail - with a 22-hour curfew

Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

A woman accused of using barbecue tongs to attack security staff at a Kmart store has been granted bail - with strict conditions.

Sharice Gail Dionne Merenia Ruangaio Walker-Grace reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today seeking bail after being arrested in relation to an incident at Kmart in central Hamilton on April 16.

The 26-year-old, together with co-accused Kitia Lucy Toimata, were arrested after allegedly getting involved in a violent confrontation with security staff after trying to leave the store with two trolleyloads of goods.

Three staff blocked their exit but the pair are accused of still trying to forcefully leave with an attack then allegedly taking place.

Walker-Grace is alleged to have used barbecue tongs to stab the complainants.

Appearing via audio visual link from prison today, Walker-Grace's counsel Ted Walsh successfully argued for her to be released on bail.

However, Judge Garry Collin imposed strict conditions including a 22-hour curfew, ordering she not leave between 1pm and 11am.

She's also not to associate or contact Toimata, or any of the complainants or witnesses from the incident.

She's also not allowed within 100m of Kmart or more than 4km away from her own Hamilton home.

Toimata, 24, was remanded in custody when she appeared in court last week but is due to reappear next week.