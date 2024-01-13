Kiwigardern says it is taking a cautious approach after dairy was found in some of its dairy-free batches of yoghurt drops.

Hawke’s Bay food manufacturer Kiwigarden is suspending production and recalling all batches of one of its dairy-free yoghurt drops flavours, due to minute traces of milk.

Johnny Wiggins, general manager of Kiwigarden, said the Hastings-based company is taking an “extremely cautious” approach after the presence of milk and casein (a protein found in milk) was found in two batches.

“Further tests identified a second batch with the presence of milk, and we are moving quickly to completely remove this product from the market and home pantries.

“We take the welfare of our consumers very seriously, and deeply regret the presence of dairy in this dairy-free product. We are now recalling all batches and suspending production for the foreseeable future.”

Kiwigarden said it had advised MPI, and while the risk of harm was believed to be extremely low, the company’s approach is to err on the side of caution.

Recalled are the two variants of its dairy-free yoghurt drops: Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, and Kiwigarden 10g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, and Kiwigarden 14g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops.

“The presence of milk and casein is extremely small, but this is a product for babies and toddlers, so it’s important that we do the right thing.

“We have received no consumer complaints and are not aware of any adverse health effects arising from this product.”

Consumers can return Kiwigarden Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops 14g, 10g, or 50g (opened or unopened) to their nearest Kiwigarden stockist for a full refund.

No other Kiwigarden products are affected and remain safe for consumption.

Voluntary recall details:

What: Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, Kiwigarden 10g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, Kiwigarden 14g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops