New Zealand Army engineers were sent to Niue to help upgrade the facilities of the nation's only high school but the humanitarian exercise ended in disgrace for one Kiwi soldier.

The trooper, who was part of a team of 30 from the NZ Army's 2nd Engineer Regiment, found himself in the island's police cells when a boozy day off devolved into a blue-on-blue brawl.

The mission to the South Pacific island, with a population of about 1600, was to upgrade the Niue High School ablution blocks and replace the electrics of its science laboratory.

On July 23, a lieutenant allowed a group of off-duty soldiers to unwind over a few drinks, with festivities kicking off before noon, the Herald understands.

Details are murky over what happened next but it is understood tensions rose among the troops and a brawl ensued.

"Following an off-duty period, one soldier was observed to be intoxicated at the contingent's accommodation," an NZ Defence Force (NZDF) spokeswoman said.

"Soldiers were permitted to consume alcohol while off-duty. The situation escalated into an altercation between NZDF personnel."

Niuean police were called to the engineers' accommodation, the spokeswoman said.

No local Niuean residents were present or involved, she said.

"One soldier was detained in the Niuean police cells overnight."

The soldier was released after sobering up without having to answer any charges from local officers.

Niue chief of police Tim Wilson declined to comment.

New Zealand Army engineers working at the Niue High School July and August 2022 as part of Operation Twilight. There is no suggestion the engineers pictured were the soldier charged. Photo / Corporal Naomi James

The NZDF spokeswoman said a "preliminary inquiry" continues under the Armed Forces Discipline Act.

"The preliminary inquiry is yet to determine the number of soldiers involved and their ranks."

The soldier who landed in the cells was sent back to New Zealand while the rest of the contingent was slapped with a booze ban for the remainder of the mission.

"NZDF will not be making any further comment until such time as the formal investigation/disciplinary process concludes."

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said he was not informed of the incident as it was an "operational matter".

"I have always made my expectations clear with the Chief of the Defence Force, that I expect all NZDF personnel to act in a way befitting the honour and integrity of the Defence Force and New Zealand."

The prison on Niue in 2020, when it was announced it was set to be upgraded. Photo / Niue TV

The deployment, dubbed Exercise Tropic Twilight, is usually an annual mission in the South Pacific but was postponed for two years because of Covid.

It is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Ten naval personnel from the dive unit HMNZS Matataua were also sent to Niue to conduct hydrographic surveys of the wharf and channel.

In material released publicly about the work, Brigadier Hugh McAslan, the land component commander, was quoted as saying NZDF welcomed returning to the South Pacific.

"Being able to support our Pacific neighbours in such a hands-on capacity is something that we've missed during the past couple of years.

"We're committed to providing assistance where it's required throughout the South West Pacific, and we're pleased to be back on the ground."

Niue, one of the world's largest coral islands, lies 2400km to New Zealand's northeast. It is a self-governing country in free association with New Zealand.