A New Zealand childcare expert has criticised British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp for suggesting that children using tablets during meals is “wrong”.

Allsopp, 53, who is best known for hosting the British version of Location, Location, Location, tweeted about a child’s actions while on holiday in Europe.

“I’m staying in a hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged 5, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“I know this topic is a dangerous one but when are people going to wake up to how wrong this is?”