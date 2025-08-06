Koru Kids CEO Rachel Carrell has criticised British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp for suggesting it was wrong for children to use electronics at a table.
A New Zealand childcare expert has criticised British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp for suggesting that children using tablets during meals is “wrong”.
Allsopp, 53, who is best known for hosting the British version of Location, Location, Location, tweeted about a child’s actions while on holiday in Europe.
“I’m staying ina hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged 5, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him,” she wrote on Wednesday.
I’m staying in a hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged 5, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him. I know this topic is a dangerous one but when are people gong to wake up to how wrong this is?
“When a young child becomes overstimulated, their nervous system flips into a state of fight-or-flight. At this point, the part of the brain responsible for learning, empathy, and self-regulation – the prefrontal cortex – goes offline," she said.
“They’re not capable of engaging socially in that moment. Forcing a connection is counterproductive.
“Instead, we need to co-regulate. This means helping the nervous system come back to balance. To do so, we could have a cuddle, quiet time, or yes, Peppa Pig.
“A familiar, predictable cartoon can create a ‘white noise’ effect for an overwhelmed child, allowing their brain to settle,” Carrell wrote.
“Meanwhile, I can give my full, present attention to my other children,” she added.
“We parents can try to force this connection for the good of judgey onlookers – but a dysregulated child *cannot* engage meaningfully, so it’s certainly not for the child’s benefit.
“Perhaps that English family in Switzerland were making a strategic choice to meet everyone’s needs.”
According to her LinkedIn, Carrell lives in London and founded Koru Kids in June 2016.
She also holds a Doctorate in International Development from the University of Oxford, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.
