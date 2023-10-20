Shane Matthews is missing in New South Wales. Photo / NSW Police

A Kiwi man has been missing in Sydney since Thursday and his family here are now appealing for information - desperate to find him and praying he is safe.

Shane Matthews, 55, was last seen at 12.15am on Thursday in Campbelltown on the outskirts of Sydney.

“When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Campbelltown City Police Area command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him,” said a New South Wales Police spokesperson.

“He was last seen wearing a black-and-white chequered jacket, grey pants and black running shoes.

“He has his last name, ‘Matthews’ lettered as a tattoo on his left arm and a Māori band tattoo on his right arm.”

Police said Matthews was known to frequent the Macquarie Fields and Campbelltown areas.

Matthews’ family in Northland were also appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We are a whānau of five, Shane being number three,” said his younger sister Luccille.

“Shane and his kids moved to Aussie quite a few years ago.

“We as his siblings, cousins, aunties, uncles, his many nieces, nephews … are all so very worried and heartbroken our brother is missing.

“Please help our family.”

Luccille asked anyone who had family or friends in the Campbelltown area to pass the message on.

“Please ask them to keep an eye out for him,” she said.

“His sons [and] mokopuna and all his whānau back here in Aotearoa … can only hope and pray for help.”

Luccille said she and her siblings had a number of serious health issues and lost their mother two years ago which was still painful.

“And then to hear about our brother being so far away … I don’t know what to do,” she said.

“I reached out to [the media] to help us and his four sons and grandkids find a way to bring him home.

“At this stage we have heard nothing, but we are still hopeful.”

Can you help?

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Australian Crime Stoppers: ph 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence.

If you have further information you can also contact anna.leask@nzme.co.nz












