Blair Campbell's wife Tina Liu Campbell announced the kiwi landscaper and sportsman's death on social media: "The best husband and daddy we could've ever asked for." Photo / Supplied

A young Taranaki father has been "tragically killed" in a workplace accident in Britain.

Blair Campbell, 35, who owned and operated landscaping business Blue Kiwi Gardens and Maintenance, died on October 3.

His wife, Tina Liu Campbell, announced her husband's death on social media: "The best husband and daddy we could've ever asked for, taken too soon away from us."

Liu Campbell said her husband, a father of two, loved his job, which was his pride and joy.

"He absolutely loved his job, he lived and breathed it. We're immensely proud of what he's achieved."

His parents, Debbie and Carlyle "Buzz" Campbell of New Plymouth, survive him.

Friend Daniel Castille said he met Campbell more than 11 years ago when he moved to Britain at the age of 23. Campbell initially worked as an estate agent.

"I promised Blair when he had his wonderful children that if ever anything happened I would always be there for Tina, Bella and Arlo just as he would be for [my family].

"I'm devastated, the pain I feel without him, I know that whatever I feel is just a microscopic fraction of what his beautiful and adoring wife is going through," Castille said.

Campbell's sister-in-law, Lucy Liu, started a GoFundMe page to go towards his children's education and future, "which Blair would've wanted".

"To me, he was the big brother I always wanted and the best brother-in-law I could have ever asked for. I'm so proud and honoured to have had him be a part of my life," Liu said.

Campbell's death sparked an outpouring of condolences and emotion on social media from friends, colleagues and clients in Mobberly, near Manchester.

Former English test cricket captain Michael Vaughan, OBE, shared in the family's loss, writing on Twitter: "Blair was a great character at Alderley Edge."

The Wilmslow Rugby Football Union commemorated his death with a minute's silence during a recent match and toasted the keen sportsman, the club said on social media.

The Alderley Edge Cricket Club also acknowledged the death of "one of our most popular members".

The club said, "A proud Kiwi, Blair was a wholehearted and enthusiastic cricketer with a deep love for the game and an avid social member".

"[He] had a great sense of humour and appetite for life. We're going to miss you Blair."