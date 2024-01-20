Kiwi held under questionable conditions in Japanese zoo - report

Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A Kiwi is on display in a bright, non-soundproof enclosure in a Japanese zoo, and a New Zealand tourist isn’t happy.

Newshub reported on Saturday the concerns of the tourist after she visited Tennoji Zoo in Osaka.

Her concerns come after Zoo Miami was forced to cancel Kiwi encounters following national outrage at footage showing the bird paraded in daylight for selfies with American punters.

On its website, the Zoo boasts it is the only place in Japan housing the Kiwi, writing that its “oblong shape is said to have given the similar-looking fruit its name.”

“Take your time and enjoy watching these interesting creatures,” the zoo said.

The Kiwi held at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka is at the centre of controversy. Photo / Tennoji Zoo

But the tourist quoted by Newshub did not enjoy watching her country’s nocturnal national bird endure its bright, busy enclosure.

The tourist captured footage recording the bird chirping, which she said showed the enclosure was not soundproof.

The footage appeared to show the Kiwi in some distress.

Visitors to the zoo were tapping on the glass and the tourist expressed concern the brightness of the enclosure was hurting the eyes of the taonga species.

Newshub reported they received a statement from Tennoji Zoo admitting the enclosure was not suitable for Kiwi.

A review written online by a New Zealander dating from 2015 said she was concerned about the cleanliness of some of the enclosures at the zoo and the welfare of its animals.

