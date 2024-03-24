From Popcorn Chicken Caesar Salad to the inventive KFC-inspired chocolate mousse topped with crispy chicken skin, each dish on the five-course menu redefines the traditional KFC dining experience. Video / Corey Fleming

When KFC comes to mind, most people envision fast food staples like quarter packs, family meals, and hot and spicy chicken nibbles - typically served in boxes or buckets.

What may not immediately spring to mind is a KFC five-course degustation fine dining experience - titled Mr. Sanders by KFC.

From popcorn chicken caesar salad to the indulgent potato & gravy ravioli and the inventive chocolate mousse topped with crispy chicken skin, each dish on the five-course menu redefines the traditional KFC dining experience.

When KFC approached Kiwi chef Hercules Noble to spearhead the pop-up restaurant, he couldn’t resist the offer.

Kiwi Chef Hercules Noble. Photo / Natasha Fleming

“It’s a really fun concept,” the famous private chef said. “It’s a fun opportunity because I think I’m correct in saying that most of New Zealand’s growing up eating KFC.”

Noble had only one request: Access to KFC’s closely guarded 11 secret herbs and spices.

“Imagine if I did a five-course menu and did not give you something with the 11 herbs and spices,” he said. “It would be absolutely ridiculous!”

KFC agreed and he was delivered a blank bag of the seasoning.

“I had to legitimately sign an NDA and even then they still wouldn’t give me the packaging.

“You can smell and pick a few things out, but I still don’t know.”





Gratin Fries with Zinger Aioli. Photo / Natasha Fleming





Noble was keen to ensure that diners could still recognise the iconic meals while also elevating them to create something exceptional.

”It’s KFC but not as you know it, there is actual KFC chicken in three of the five dishes and every time you see a plate come out, every time a course comes out you go, ‘oh I recognise the KFC inspiration or elements of KFC’.”

Mr. Sanders by KFC has been a huge success, serving more than 200 people over five days, and raising over $11,000 for its charity partner, Surf Life Saving NZ.

“For the first day or two, I wondered if it was going well, then I looked on social media and everyone was giving us great feedback. I try to pretend I don’t care what people think, but I really do care,” Noble added.

While there are no firm plans to bring Mr. Sanders back, based on its popularity, KFC is not ruling it out.