Gafur and Ekaterina Yussupov and daughters Anna and Alisa have made New Zealand their home, however, Alisa could soon be declared an over-stayer in the country. Photo / Supplied

If baby Alisa Yussupov had been born five days later, she would now be free to stay permanently in New Zealand.

Instead, she’s at risk of being declared an overstayer and illegal immigrant by Immigration New Zealand, parents Ekaterina and Gafur Yussupov told the Herald.

The visa trouble started when Alisa was born in Auckland on July 26 last year.

Less than a week later on August 1, Ekaterina, Gafur and Alisa’s older sister, Anna, gained New Zealand residency.

Alisa’s early arrival meant she was granted a one-year temporary visa rather than the right to stay in New Zealand that she would have received had her family already been granted residency.

Now an unlucky combination of international hurdles and dead ends could see Alisa’s temporary visa expire in August before she’s been issued with a replacement visa or passport.

If that happens and Alisa is recorded as an overstayer, it could have lifelong effects should she apply for future visas to travel to other countries, Ekaterina said.

To get Alisa’s residency, Immigration New Zealand has told the Yussupovs they first need to get their daughter a passport from either Ekaterina’s or Gafur’s home country.

Gafur is from Kazakhstan and said he’s been advised he and his daughter will need to travel to the nearest Kazakh embassy in Singapore to get Alisa a passport.

However, in a catch-22 situation, Alisa can’t travel to Singapore without first having a passport.

The couple is therefore trying to secure a passport from Russia for Alisa – that’s Ekaterina’s home country.

But Ekaterina must first renew her own Russian passport – due to the fact she changed her surname through marriage - before she can submit the paperwork for Alisa’s Russian citizenship, Ekaterina told the Herald.

So far, she said, the Russian Government has been taking its time to complete her paperwork, and is yet to start on Alisa’s application.

Only once Alisa gets her Russian citizenship, can the couple then apply for a Dependent Child Visa for New Zealand.

However, the couple has heard wait times for Dependent Child Visas are up to 11 months, meaning it’s looking increasingly likely they won’t get a New Zealand visa for Alisa by August, Ekaterina said.

Janine Parsons, an operations director with Immigration New Zealand (INZ), said her team “appreciates” the young family is “facing a challenging situation”.

“Immigration New Zealand cannot issue visas to individuals without a valid passport or travel document,” Parsons said.

She said a member of Parliament had brought the situation to the attention of INZ in August, at which point the department gave the Yussupovs advice on how to proceed.

“It is essential for the family to obtain a passport for their child from either Russia or Kazakhstan or provide evidence that acquiring such a passport is not possible,” Parsons said.

“Once the child has a passport or proof that a passport is unattainable, the family can submit a request under Section 61 of the Immigration Act to regularise the child’s status.

“Afterwards, they may apply for residence under the Dependent Child category. Our staff has been in contact with the family and have explained these steps to them.”

Ekaterina told the Herald that while it’s not impossible for Alisa to get a Russian passport, it is highly unlikely she will get one before August.

“We contacted immigration office and they told us … that in August Alisa will be staying in the country unlawfully, and it will affect her getting visas in the future,” she said.

Ekaterina said the perfect solution for her family would be to either gain an immediate residency or dependent child visa for Alisa, or an extension to her current temporary visa that lasts until she’s been granted her Russian passport and can then apply for the correct visa.

But with no solution in sight, Ekaterina said she’s been left feeling guilty and believing she “maybe had done something wrong during pregnancy” that led to the early birth.

“This adds so much stress on our family,” she said.

