Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kit Howden: The future of our regional parks needs your voice

By Kit Howden
4 mins to read
Stretching to the gravelly shores of Waihihi Bay, the Waharau Regional Park on the eastern slopes of the Hunua Ranges covers varying landscapes. Photo / Outdoor Kid, File

Stretching to the gravelly shores of Waihihi Bay, the Waharau Regional Park on the eastern slopes of the Hunua Ranges covers varying landscapes. Photo / Outdoor Kid, File

OPINION

I leaned over the rusty fence with the battens falling off and looked over the regional farm park where the Hereford cattle were grazing.

In the valley, the native vegetation and kauri grow, although

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand