Kiri Allan shares bump in the road during cancer treatment; hopes to have entered last week of treatment

Kiri Allan was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in April. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Allan has encouraged other people struggling in difficult times from her hospital bed as she receives cancer treatment.

Allan revealed in April she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer — of which wāhine Māori have just a 13.3 per cent chance of survival.

In a video posted to Facebook today, the Labour MP revealed her treatment hadn't been all smooth sailing.

"We're on week nine of treatment now," she said.

"Had a few delays thanks to my bloods and immunity being a bit low," she told supporters from her hospital bed.

However, Allan's hospital had managed to work around that and they were now "on the home stretch hopefully", she said.

"Hopefully this is the last week of treatment before I get to go home back to my own bed."

Allan thanked everyone from throughout the country who continued to reach out to her to touch base.

She also shared her support for anyone else who was struggling through tough times.

"Kia kaha whānau," she said. "Might be a little down one day but there's plenty more days to come where the sun will rise again and things will get a little better.

"Sending my love out there to everybody out there who needs a little love today."

Allan has used her diagnosis to urge other wāhine to get smear tests, saying the late Talei Morrison's rallying calls for women, particularly Māori women, to get tested regularly was the push she needed to get it done previously.

She has said she'd been asked by people after her diagnosis: "Is there anything I can do?

"My answer now is yes. Please, please, please - encourage your sisters, your mothers, your daughters, your friends - please #SmearYourMea - it may save your life - and we need you right here."

Allan has also previously shared some of the abuse she has received online since going public.

Allan published screenshots of the comments on Twitter on Sunday, with the caption: "Just ya average day on NZ [social media]."

Just ya average day on NZ SM... pic.twitter.com/tbPKQ8H4v8 — Kiri Allan (@KiriAllan) May 2, 2021

In one of the screenshots shared by Allan, a user told the MP to "get over yourself".

"There are 71 people a day diagnosed with cancer and it sickens me to see you paraded in front of the media/by the media as this poor suffering wretch," the man wrote.

"The Labour Party uses other people's pain and suffering to promote their party and you are one of those victims."

Another user posted a racist comment following Allan's diagnosis, saying Māori women would "assist their cervical cancer issues by abandoning promiscuity rates and developing real self-respect and personal values".

But for every hateful comment, Allan had been flooded with positive ones, sending her love and admiring her strength.