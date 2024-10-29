School Absences Double in a Decade, High Court Hears Evidence in Yunfei Bao's Murder trial and Trump Vows to 'Save America' in Pre-Election Speech.

A police investigation into allegations a staffer at an Auckland private school engaged in inappropriate online activity with someone he believed was a minor has found no criminal offences were committed.

King’s College last week confirmed the male worker - who was boarding at the school and involved in its football programme - had resigned with immediate effect after the allegations came to light.

The matter was reported to police, who today told the Herald; “Police have completed an investigation into this matter and have determined that no criminal offences were committed”.

In a statement last week, King’s College headmaster Simon Lamb and chairwoman of the school board of governors, Shan Wilson, said they learnt of the staffer’s alleged online activity on October 21 and the matter was “very concerning” to the school.