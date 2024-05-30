New Zalanders will be celebrating King Charles III's birthday with a long weekend. Photo / AP

If you are not sure how you will enjoy the long weekend to celebrate the King’s Birthday, the Advocate has compiled a list of some of the events on offer, with something to do for everyone.

This Monday is King’s Birthday and New Zealand will be celebrating with a public holiday.

Although King Charles III’s birthday is later this year, November 14, New Zealanders celebrate the day in June. This year His Majesty will be turning 76 years old and will have a second celebration later in the year.

While trading restrictions don’t apply to King’s Birthday, as they do on other holidays like Easter and Christmas, some hospitality venues like restaurants may add a surcharge. This is so they can pay staff time-and-a-half for working on a public holiday.

Establishments that will be adding a surcharge are required to have the appropriate signage.

Enjoy Latin culture and music

Kicking off the long weekend of June 1-3 is the Whangārei Latin American Festival which is a vibrant celebration of Latin American cultures. The event will offer the region’s diverse music, dance and food.

The Latin Festival will see various Latin dancing styles like the Tango. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There will be something for everyone at the family friendly event including live music and dance performances, cultural demonstrations and food vendors.

The event is smoke, vape and alcohol free

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and online.

For enquiries email; latinoswhg@gmail.com

Dirty Work

If the theatre is more up your alley, then you can enjoy a brilliant new play from Indian Ink Theatre Company, Dirty Work: An Ode to Joy.

A chorus of office workers sing hits from Lorde, Beethoven and AR Rahman, but in a toe- tapping twist none of them have read the script.

Catherine Yates showcasing her comedic talent in Indian Ink's Dirty Work.

Indian Ink collaborated with choral master John Rosseri in the play that will see close to 30 people on stage.

The NZ Herald called it: “Hugely funny…brilliantly performed” and you too can enjoy it at the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Forum North, on Saturday. Tickets cost $25

The Great Matariki Star Hunt

Starting on June 1, the Great Matariki Star Hunt will bring out your inner star gazer. After picking up an entry card at Craniums on Bank Street, you will follow clues that unravel the path to the next stellar destination on your journey.

The Great Matariki Star Hunt will bring out your inner star gazer. Photo / 123rf

As you collect all the stars of the constellation on your card, you will deposit it into the entry box at the last destination. One lucky explorer will be selected to win $1000.

There are other exciting awards up for grabs.

The event will be held at Craniums Whangārei in the Civic Arcade and runs until June 28.

Waipu Market

Go down to see The Huge Little Market in the Little Town of Waipu where over 160 stalls will be open.

They promise a wide selection of food trucks, fashion, arts and crafts, homeware, music and much more, for the entire family.

Entry to the market is free and will be operating on June 2 from 9am till 2pm on Main Street and at the Coronation Hall, Celtic Barn and Caledonian park.

At least 160 stalls will be operating at the Waipu Market.

Parua Bay Market

The Parua Bay Market is back, just in time for the long weekend.

What started as a kindy fundraiser quickly became a community favourite, but Covid-19 disrupted the event, and it hasn’t run since then.

Organisers promise a great community event with stalls offering a variety of arts and crafts, food and more.

While the event is sold out for any more stalls, organisers said they are trying to squeeze in more. So, if you would like to be a vendor, email hello@paruabaymarket.co.nz

The market runs from 9am till 3pm at the Parua Bay Community Centre.

Nova Scotia Junction Centenary celebration

Waipu’s old bank building, which was fully restored three years ago, is now into its 100th year, and you are invited to the centenary celebrations on Saturday, June 1 at 3.30pm.

The community celebration, on Nova Scotia Drive, will see Mayor Vince Cocurullo making a celebratory speech and two of Waipu’s oldest residents (late 80s and early 90s) will talk about how the town once looked back in the day.

The Waipu Highland band will be joined by talented songstress Emer Lea and later in the afternoon an acoustic duo. There will be a charity auction and portrait photography in aid of Wandering Angels Animal Sanctuary.

There will also be an Italian food truck, cocktails in a retro caravan, face painting and lots of fun to be had.

Immerse yourself in history

Take a drive to the Kerikeri Mission Station.

Explore the scenery and immerse yourself in the history of Māori and Pakeha relationships at the Kerikeri Mission Station.

The mission station was established in 1819 at Kororipo and is one of the first places, in New Zealand where Māori invited Pakeha to live among them.

Take a drive up to 246 Kerikeri Road and for $20 you can learn more about the rich history of NZ.

The mission station is open daily between 10am and 4pm.

To see more events visit Eventfinda or the Whangarei District Council’s website.



