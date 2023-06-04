Kawakawa resident Malcolm Nicolson has been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for services to local government and the community.

Northlander Malcolm Nicolson has been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for services to local government and the community.

The Kawakawa resident was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit on June 5 for his work, which includes leading some of Northland’s key local government agencies.

During his 25 years of public service, Nicolson has contributed to the region’s social cohesion, economic development and environmental protection.

Born in South Africa, Nicolson moved to Northland in 1996 and joined the Kawakawa Business Association to help develop the “revitalisation village plan” for the town, which included the construction of the famous Hundertwasser Toilets.

He volunteered his time on several community trusts, including the Far North Development Trust and Venture Northland Charitable Trust, and project-managed the establishment of social housing for the Bay of Islands Co-operating Parish in Paihia.

He joined Far North Holdings as executive chairman in 1999 and was made chief executive in 2008.

Nicolson resigned from the council-owned company after 12 years to take up a position as chief executive of the Northland Regional Council [NRC].

During his time at the NRC between 2012 and 2022, he was a driving force behind significant projects in Te Tai Tōkerau, including flood control schemes in Kāeo, Kaitāia, Panguru and Whangārei, and a water resilience fund to improve drinking water supplies to communities not on public supplies.

He also played a key role in the creation of Northland Inc, Northland’s economic development and regional tourism organisation.

Nicolson strove to bring unity to the region’s governance system, and advanced joint decision-making through initiatives such as the Iwi and Local Government Chief Executives Forum and the establishment of two Māori seats on the NRC.