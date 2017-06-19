Kim Richmond's body was found last week in a Waikato lake. Photo / Supplied

Kim Richmond's body was found last week in a Waikato lake. Photo / Supplied

A man accused of murdering Waikato woman Kim Richmond has appeared briefly in court.

More than a dozen family and friends, some of whom were upset, were in the public gallery to support the 45-year-old when he appeared before Judge Louis Bidois in the Hamilton District Court.

The man has been charged with murdering Kim Louise Richmond sometime between July 31, 2016, and August 2, 2016, at Wharepapa South.

It took police 11 months to find Richmond's body, which was found in her Ford ute in Lake Arapuni on Thursday.

A funeral for Richmond is being held in Te Awamutu today.

The man, who was dressed in a black polo shirt, appeared fidgety and nervous as he stood in the dock and didn't make eye contact with his supporters.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.

His lawyer Tom Sutcliffe did not apply for bail but asked that interim name suppression be granted.

Judge Bidois reluctantly granted suppression but said he doubted it would continue after his next appearance in two weeks.