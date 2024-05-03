Killer Queens are New Zealand’s only fully live Queen celebration and they are coming to Gisborne on Saturday for one very special gig. Photo / Supplied

Killer Queens are proud to be bringing their show to Gisborne’s Dome Cinema for the first time on Saturday.

The band, led by three dynamic female vocalists, bring their own style and edge in recreating more than 20 Queen songs.

Famous for hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want to Break Free, and Another One Bites the Dust, Queen is the British rock band formed in London in 1970 by Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor, later joined by John Deacon.

Killer Queens are New Zealand’s only fully live Queen celebration.

Drummer Rob Franks said all of the members were Queen fans but he was probably the group’s mega fan.

“I’ve been listening to Queen since I was 4 or 5 and always wanted to do a show featuring their music. But I wasn’t keen on the fake moustaches and wigs - we are not trying to be Queen.”

Franks said the group was not a tribute band but rather a celebration of the music.

“We try to keep the music as close to the original but the singers can put their own spin on it, so we’re not changing the songs as such. We’re still doing justice to the songs but we’re not going on stage pretending to be Freddie Mercury,” he said..

The band respectfully pays homage to the music, influence, and electricity of one of the biggest-selling bands in the world.

Killer Queens play a selection of Queen hits in Hawke's Bay.

The night will span the entirety of Queen’s career with songs from the early years and includes songs Mercury never got to perform live with the band before he died in 1991.

There will be crowd-favourite sing-alongs, stomping anthems, and a few surprises thrown in.

The Killer Queens formed in 2019 and have been playing packed gigs in Hawke’s Bay ever since.

All of the members live and breathe music; Franks owns the Napier Music Academy and teaches music, and many of the others also teach their craft.

“We’re really excited to perform the show in Gisborne to an audience that hasn’t seen us before.”

If you love the music of Queen then you won’t want to miss this.

º Killer Queens: Dome Cinema - Saturday, May 4. Tickets from Eventfinda



