Killer dogs have been terrorising rural properties in Tikitere, Rotorua, and mauling sheep. Main Image / Google

Warning: Distressing content

Killer dogs terrorising livestock in a rural community in Rotorua have struck again, this time taking the life of a pregnant ewe.

The four-year-old sheep belonged to retired Rotorua GP John Armstrong.

“She was one of my best ones,” Armstrong told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“She had twins every year. So effectively I’ve lost three sheep, including the twins she was carrying.”

Armstrong is one of at least four livestock owners in the Tikitere area who have lost animals to brutal nighttime dog attacks within the past month. Authorities have yet to identify the dogs responsible.

Just over two weeks ago, resident Carl Hoffmann, 84, lost one of his beloved pet sheep to a dog attack.

That same week, across the road from Hoffmann, Lynda Vercoe woke to the sound of snarling outside her home. Her husband reported two dogs had attacked their sheep, chasing them into a nearby stream.

Vercoe lost five sheep as a result of the attack and feared the dogs might attack humans, particularly children or elderly people.

One of retired GP John Armstrong's best ewes was killed in a nighttime dog attack.

Since then, Armstrong said another neighbour, who could not be reached for an interview, had lost fivesheep after dogs attacked them in the night.

Armstrong said he had put his ewes closer to the neighbour’s property as a precaution.

“I put the ewes well away from the road, towards the back of our property to protect them from the dog attacks,” Armstrong said.

“I thought the dog attacks seemed to be coming from the road.”

But Armstrong’s preemptive measures were not enough and on Saturday, June 10, he woke to a scene of carnage.

“I saw a sheep lying still in the paddock,” Armstrong said.

“She had had her throat literally ripped out.”

Armstrong said the sheep did not have any other injuries. The body was still warm.

“They’re not hungry dogs. They’re just killing. They’re just attacking. They’re not eating the carcass at all.”

Armstrong said two other sheep in his once 15-strong flock had blood on their backs that morning but were not injured.

“I can only surmise that the dogs jumped on their backs.”

Tikitere resident, retired Rotorua GP John Armstrong lost a prized ewe to a dog attack.

Armstrong said his sheep were as “spooked and jumpy as anything” that morning.

“They’re not normally like that at all.”

Armstrong said the ewes were kept 150 metres from where he slept. He didn’t hear anything all night.

“Sheep don’t make a noise when they’re being attacked. They suffer in silence.”

Armstrong said he was aware of “several” dog attacks.

“These dogs shouldn’t be out,” Armstrong said.

“They shouldn’t be out at night on the streets at all.”

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said staff were working with affected stock-owners and had gathered information from residents to try identify the dogs.

“We are asking residents to report roaming dogs immediately by phoning (07) 348 4199. We want to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and encourage people to contact us for any animal control-related support.”

The spokesperson said roaming dogs could lead to rushing or attacks on people or other animals.

“Under the Dog Control Act owners are responsible for ensuring their dogs are secure on a property at all times, under control when out in public even if off-leash.”

The council’s Dog Control Bylaw requires dogs to be on a leash when out in public, apart from designated areas where they are allowed off-leash but under verbal restraint or command.

