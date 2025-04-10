Loved ones of the slain 18-year-old – who died after upsetting Mongrel Mob members by wearing one of the gang’s T-shirts in public - have vowed to make “a whole lot of noise” in her honour with a memorial motorbike ride starting from the crime scene.
Rigby’s cousin and Flaxmere-based pastor Michael Ngahuka says family and friends will “ride in her honour” and “make a whole lot of noise”.
Ngahuka has previously described Ariki’s death to the Herald as a “heinous crime”.
On the six-month anniversary of Rigby’s death, Ngahuka talked about the killer, who was still at large, saying “It has to weigh on the soul, it has to weigh on your heart”.
But court documents show the Crown believes Heremaia – who fled Hawke’s Bay for South Auckland shortly after murdering Ariki - didn’t tell anyone of his offending until he unwittingly told an undercover police officer two years and 11 days after killing the teen.
Heremaia’s confession was made to a man introduced to him by a work associate who was also an undercover police officer.
The murder case’s summary of facts provides extensive and graphic details of the events of the night of September 2 – when Ariki was brutally killed – and then the hours afterwards as Heremaia tried to figure out what to do with her body and the car he had killed her in.
That includes the conversation he had with one of the undercover officers, telling him that during an argument he had overpowered Ariki, who had a hammer she was carrying for self-defence - and he hit her with it.
“Blocked it, pretty much grabbed it off her and ... dong,” he said in a conversation that was secretly recorded.
“I ... picked the girl up, she attacked me, so, yeah ... I bashed her, threw her in the back ... torched the car.”
If the murder case had gone to trial, police would have argued the catalyst for the argument and Rigby’s death would have been her wearing a Mongrel Mob T-shirt belonging to Heremaia, in public.
Ariki befriended him in Flaxmere shortly after she arrived in Hawke’s Bay on holiday, and just weeks before her death.
Another gang member saw her wearing the shirt, sparking a series of events that saw Heremaia being ordered to regain the item of clothing, Ariki becoming involved in altercations in public, Heremaia having his patch confiscated by his gang boss and then the late-night argument that turned fatal.
Anaherā joined the Unite As One, Unite For All group, which has campaigned for changes to the justice system, including joining the group when they marched to Parliament in 2023.
She is among members of the group who have called for mandatory life sentences with no chance of parole for murderers.
“If you take a life, you shouldn’t be able to just spend a quarter of your life in there and then get out and live the rest of your life as if you didn’t murder someone. Life should be life.”
