Kids Kampus in Mount Eden. Photo / Kids Kampus

A parent is in "utter disbelief" over their child's Auckland preschool emailing a far-right conspiracy website link to all caregivers.

In their weekly update, Kids Kampus in Mount Eden encouraged parents to view a video on the website BitChute - known for hosting far-right individuals, conspiracy theories and hate speech.

The email, written by centre director Margie Blackwood, was followed up with a second, explaining the video made her reflect on "trusting compliance" and accepting the demands of those leading the Covid response.

She also questions the efficacy of vaccinations, saying those who challenge the approach to the pandemic are being blacklisted by media and society.

The parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they are now looking to remove their child from the centre.

They struggle to comprehend why Blackwood thought it was appropriate in her role as a childcare provider to send out disinformation on a platform "filled with racism, anti-Semitism and propaganda".

Blackwood is the former president and a current executive member on the Early Childhood Council – she declined to comment.

The Early Childhood Council says Blackwood's communications were made as a centre owner, independently of the group.