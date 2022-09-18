Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Why doesn't middle-class NZ care about child poverty?

14 minutes to read
By Colleen Brown

Middle-class New Zealand has become indifferent to child poverty, say the people who are dealing with the damage. By Colleen Brown.

Child poverty - the words should have a chilling effect on every New Zealander.

