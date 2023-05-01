Children and parents line the river front.

Children were not only reeling in the warm Whanganui weather over the weekend, but also Whanganui River fish.

A day for children and their families to set their lines and luck was held on the waterfront on Saturday.

Around 150 children and their parents lined the Taupō Quay waterfront, looking to snatch up a fish and some spot prizes.

Alongside a free bait supply, children also received a free Sabiki rig to use on the day.

Tyron Johnson and Hammo Rees, of Ham & Ty’s Fishing Adventures and Marine Services Whanganui put on the event, with help from sponsors Yamaha Wanganui, Can-Am Wanganui and McDonalds.

“We are absolutely stoked with the smiles that were on all the kids’ faces as they were catching fish and winning prizes,” Rees said.

No child went home empty-handed, with all receiving a spot prize for their efforts.

An icecream truck was on site as well as a sausage sizzle, put on throughout the afternoon.

“Even at the end of the day there were some keen children wanting to keep fishing, including one young man Connor, he was still keen as on catching kahawai as the rest were leaving,” Rees said.

Ham & Ty’s Fishing Adventures is a Facebook page of the two mates that love the outdoors and they document their experiences, saying “anyone can get out on a trailor boat with a camera and film epic trips to share with others,” Rees said.

“We share all our experiences as you might learn something new.”















