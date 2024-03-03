Kid chefs create culinary chaos in mud pie kitchen

Did you know you can make tasty treats out of mud and worms at your local park? Well not really, but it’s fun to pretend! Kea Kids News reporter Huxley is at Rocket Park, where local tamariki are getting down and dirty. Video / Kea Kids News

In a delightful display of creativity and mess-making, local tamariki dove into the art of mud pie creation at Mt Albert’s Rocket Park last Sunday. Amidst the clinking of makeshift utensils and the squelching of mud, the atmosphere buzzed with youthful enthusiasm. “Have you ever eaten a worm?” asked Huxley, the Kea Kids News intrepid young reporter.

Kea Kids News reporter, Huxley, samples a mud delicacy at the Giant Mud Pie Kitchen at Albert Park. February 25, 2024

From mud soups to mud pies, the young chefs spared no effort in concocting their earthy delicacies. “We’re crushing it up, and pouring water in, and make it gooey. And then we’re putting flowers in,” explained one enthusiastic participant, Mila.

With an infectious spirit, Huxley engaged the young chefs, uncovering their culinary aspirations. “What are you gonna name your pie?” he inquired, receiving answers ranging from “Alex the Pie” to “The Mud Hooray.”

Kea Kids News reporter, Huxley helps out a fellow young chef at the Mud Pie Kitchen event at Rocket Park. 25 February, 2024.

Amid the muddy chaos, Huxley navigated through the flurry of activity, offering insights and eliciting chuckles from his fellow chefs. “Talk about getting your hands dirty, but it’s a great way to practise your kitchen skills,” remarked Huxley, signing off from the Mud Pie Kitchen.

In a digital age dominated by screens and gadgets, events like the Mud Pie Kitchen offer a refreshing alternative, enticing children away from devices and into the great outdoors. Sponsored by the Albert Eden Local Board and orchestrated by the Creative Kids Collective, this muddy escapade not only celebrates imagination but also champions the joys of unstructured play.

A young chef shows off his creation at the Mud Pie Kitchen event in Rocket Park. 25 February, 2024.

For those eager to join future adventures and explore the boundless realms of childhood creativity, the Creative Kids Collective Facebook page serves as a portal to upcoming events - muddy and otherwise.

Download free teacher resources for Mud Pie Kitchen here!