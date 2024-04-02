Local identities will lace up their boots and go head-to-head on the football field as Rotorua’s annual charity football event returns.

Drawing inspiration from the global celebrity football match Soccer Aid, the whānau-friendly fundraiser Kick for a Cause will bring together four teams of prominent personalities for an afternoon of social football at Ngongotahā Football Club on April 7.

Images from last year's Kick for a Cause charity match. It returns on April 7.

A statement from organisers today said all proceeds and donations from the event would go to Rotorua’s Salvation Army, helping it to provide food packages and other vital support to vulnerable Kiwis.

The men’s game kicks off at 1pm and includes Winter Olympian Ben Sandford, Rotorua Boys’ High School co-deputy head boy Luke Westrupp and White Tiger owner Sam Bryant.

BurgerFuel franchise owner Ashleigh Nairn, Miss Teen Super Model New Zealand Riley Roebuck and senior solicitor Melissa Chester will feature in the women’s game at 2.30pm.

Some of last year's Kick for a Cause players will feature again on Sunday, but many will be first-timers.

Co-organiser Chantelle Cobby said each team featured returning players from last year but, for many, Kick for a Cause would mark their football debuts.

“Although nerves are high among the identities, so is the excitement,” Cobby said in the statement.

“Most have chosen to get involved as they see it as a unique opportunity to make a difference for local whānau.”

Five experienced players will feature in each team, with each game lasting 60 minutes.

The games are open to spectators, with entry by koha, or donation of a non-perishable food item, all of which will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Food stalls, kids’ activities and raffles will be on offer throughout the day and spot prizes will be up for grabs for the most enthusiastic spectators.

A website has also been set up to allow those who can’t make it on the day to get behind the cause.

Details:

What: Kick for a Cause Rotorua

When: Sunday, April 7, from 12.30pm

Where: Ngongotahā Football Club on Stembridge Rd

Players (more to be included):

Abbie Proudley, senior partner business at BNZ

Andrew Wilson, CEO of RotoruaNZ

Annie Canning, owner and director of Canning

Ashleigh Nairn, franchise owner at BurgerFuel Fairy Springs

Ben Sandford, Winter Olympian, world champion and lawyer

Brooke Wood, real estate agent

Carley Rivers, team leader and property manager at Ray White

Cecile Whelan, employer advocate at the Rotorua Business Chamber

Christian Walmsley, BurgerFuel Fairy Springs store manager in training

Clinton Butler, general manager of Arikikapakapa

Craig Wilson, chief Executive of Kilwell Fibrelab

Crispian Stewart, team manager at EVES Real Estate Rotorua

Darcee Manuirirangi, choreographer at Rotorua HipHop/Dance

David Elliott, team leader for Stats NZ

Deryck Shaw MNZM, founding director of APR Consultants

Erena Mikaere, professional netballer

Faustinah Ndlovu, community leader

Gareth Cunliffe, principal of Otonga Primary

Hamish Falconer, First National real estate agent

Hinei Taute, principal of Lynmore Primary

Israel Hawkins, director of WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust

Jacky James, managing partner at the Shine Collective

Jessica Cathro, technology educator at the Ministry of Inspiration

Jev Basical, Miss Multicultural Rotorua 2022

Julz Parry, sales consultant and business owner of iSell Property

Karize Strydom Smith, assistant headteacher

Kaycie O’Connor, communications and strategy manager at Rotorua Trust

Luke Westrupp, co-deputy head boy and academic captain at Rotorua Boys’ High

Melissa Chester, senior solicitor at Holland Beckett Law

Nick Chater, Rotorua Lakes Community Board

Norm Rahiri, content manager at Heat FM

Pareuruora Rangirangi, Miss Rotorua 2023

Paul Stewart, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners

Rajind Seneviratne, Welcoming Communities co-ordinator at Rotorua Lakes High School

Riley Roebuck, Miss Teen Super Model New Zelaand

Sam Bryant, owner of White Tiger and Silk Road Rotorua

Siobhan Terry, para-athlete

Vernei Mullen, Healthy Active Learning adviser at Sport Bay of Plenty

Vijo Madappilly Jose, founder of QualGroup

Images from last year's Kick for a cause football charity match. It returns on April 7.

