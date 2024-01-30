Khandallah grandmother remembered as ‘kind and caring’ friend

MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

By RNZ

A Wellington grandmother who died as a result of a “violent act” has been described as a “kind and caring friend to many”.

Helen Gregory, 79, was found dead at her Khandallah property on Baroda St last Wednesday.

Police said they were following leads in the homicide investigation.

The obituary published in The Post said Gregory was a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, and treasured grandmother.

Police investigating Helen Gregory's death. Photo / RNZ / Ashleigh McCaull

It said a private funeral would be held with a memorial service at a later date.

Earlier, RNZ spoke to neighbours on Baroda St who said the mood in the area was eerie and sad and they were trying to come to grips with the homicide investigation.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said Gregory - who had gone to school with their aunty - spent a lot of her time gardening.

They said she was very old school and people would have mixed opinions about her - she either liked you, or she did not.

The amount of gardening she did and the layout and size of her hilly property helped keep her fit and out of a retirement home, they said.

The neighbour said Gregory’s only visitors were her daughter or, as she got older, her gardener.

Steve Watt said residents on Baroda St were anxious for answers in the next few days.

“It’s pretty sad really to know that someone in your own street and neighbour, especially an older lady living on her own, that that’s happened you know to someone like that, especially in a quiet little street like this. But I suppose there’s a few concerned residents but they just want to know what the full story is.”

Watt has lived on Baroda St for 20 years and said during his time there he only saw Gregory a handful of times. He said she was a quiet lady who kept to herself.

Police did not think there was ongoing risk to the public, and anyone with information should contact them.

- RNZ