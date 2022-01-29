Kermadec Islands rocked by 6.4 magnitude quake, no tsunami threat to NZ

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Kermadec Islands region, about 1100km northeast of New Zealand.
The National Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential that a tsunami created by an earthquake could reach New Zealand.
At 4.31pm the agency posted on Twitter: "Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the Kermadec Islands region earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities."
At 4.44pm the agency confirmed there was no threat of tsunami.
"Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."
Tonga and the surrounding Pacific region were rocked by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on Thursday evening.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake was just 14km deep, and its epicentre was located 250km Northwest of Nuku'alofa.
There were no regional tsunami warnings following the strong quake.
The tremor came less than a fortnight after Tonga was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15 when Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted, sending a shock wave around the globe.
The unprecedented disaster left large swathes of the Pacific kingdom in ruins, as volcanic ash turned day to night and tsunami surges washed over low-lying islands.
The volcanic eruption proved so powerful it could be heard from neighbouring Fiji, while a sonic boom was registered in all parts of the globe, including New Zealand.
