Tane Tarlton was inspired to raise money after a friend lost a parent to suicide. Photo / Tane Tarlton / Instagram

When 22-year-old Tane Tarlton set himself the goal of raising $10,000 for Movember he had no real plan except to buy a secondhand e-scooter and a burning desire to make a difference.

Just days before the beginning of November he came up with the idea to e-scooter from Cape Reinga to Bluff in the hope that through documenting his adventure through his social media accounts he would be able to raise funds for the cause. All the while he’s also continued to grow his own mo that has become increasingly prominent.

With no support vehicle he’s relied on strangers for a plug-in recharge of the battery, a bed to sleep and some food. The response on the road has made for inspiring watching as people across the country have opened up their homes to support his effort.

Highlights have included staying at a working sheep station in Marlborough, crossing Cook Strait to Picton thanks to Bluebridge gifting passage, and even makeshift repairs from Northland locals as his e-scooter tyres battled with the gravel roads.

Tarlton has had an adventurous life, having worked on a marine conservation ship with Pete Bethune and time working on superyachts. He is a keen surfer, scuba diver, free diver and runs long-distance. Adventure runs deep in his family as he is also the grandson of marine legend Kelly Tarlton.

The inspiration for the country-long effort though came from a close friend who lost a parent to suicide when Tane was a teenager. New Zealand’s suicide rate increased by 27 in the last year to 565, the vast majority of which were men.

“I really wanted to do something to help and maybe show just how much good there is in New Zealand, there’s so much to live for” says Tarlton.

Tane’s initial goal of $10,000 was smashed earlier this week and he has now altered his goal to $20,000 of which he is currently less than $4,000 away from reaching.

“Complete strangers helping me on this epic adventure is one thing, and the financial generosity of people shows what an awesome people we really are” he says with pride.

Tarlton left Christchurch late last week and expects to complete his trip in Bluff at some point this week.

All funds raised are directly donated to Movember which helps fund mens’ mental health initiatives and suicide prevention.

You can support Tane's effort on his donation page here.




