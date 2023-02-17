The Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

OPINION

Rotorua has long been home to some of the greatest names in the performing arts business and now it has a $33 million facility to match.

The doors flung open and guests walked the red carpet into the new Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Thursday night and there was an unmistakable buzz in the air.

It’s been more than five years since the former Rotorua Convention Centre was ruled earthquake-prone and the doors were closed.

Since November 2017, there’s been lots of ups and downs: a pandemic, building woes and cost blowouts but now Rotorua has a centre where the performing arts can thrive and one its namesake would have been proud of.

Last night saw the official opening of the centre - the Whakatuheratanga Nui-Grand Opening Gala to a near-capacity crowd.

A line-up of household names took the stage and wowed. From the opening act of Te Mauri Kapa Haka Group - a performing arts group established by the late Taini Morrison - we knew we were in for a good show.

There were several wow moments and times of brilliance.

Rutene Spooner was a favourite at last night's gala opening for the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Supplied

A star in the show was Rutene Spooner, who took the audience through a hilarious witty waiata that explained why it was important to pronounce his name correctly.

The polished musical theatre and obviously opera-trained star not only nailed every one-liner and had the audience in stitches, but his vocal ability was jaw-dropping - particularly as he yodelled his way through a key change at the end of his song.

There were stars Ria Hall, Whirimako Black and Anika Moa but our local entertainers wowed as usual - including teen sensation Nikau Grace Chater, adored favourite Krissie Knap and the ever-brilliant vocal tones of Rewa Ututaonga.

Moa in particular was a highlight - bouncing on to the stage with a guitar strapped around her in a beautiful dress and bare feet, she was her usual hilarious self. The audience relished in her choosing her well-known hits My Old Man and Youthful.

But while the new comfy seats, the wow factor foyer, the stunning artwork and the flash new loos made me immediately feel like I was somewhere special, sadly, in my opinion, the sound didn’t live up to the brilliance that surrounded me.

Howard Morrison Junior ended last night's show on a high note. Photo / NZME

Howard Morrison Junior - who was second up on the show - proved the consummate professional during his song - a tribute to his mother, the late Kuia Morrison. This was, in my view, despite the sound letting his vocal sound down.

Performers were having obvious issues with either the on-stage sound being too quiet or too loud. I couldn’t hear some singers at the start of their performances and feedback (the loud rumbling that reverberates through the speakers) on several occasions made for some uncomfortable moments in what, in my view, should have been a seamless and professional show.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has contributed $22.6 million towards the Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s overall $33m budget. I believe the sound must immediately be brought up to scratch if Rotorua is to be taken seriously with the amazing shows lined up. Sir Howard Morrison was a perfectionist and this he would demand.

This show highlighted those who will use the facilities - from school groups to dance companies to musical theatre groups, as well as the big-named stars. It wasn’t a show that paid tribute to its namesake - perhaps even a small mention or remembrance of the great entertainer himself would have been appropriate.

But in true Sir Howard Morrison fashion, the show ended on a high note with Howard Morrison Junior showing his brilliance and leading the cast through that iconic finale number - Whaakaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).

There are still tickets available for tonight’s second and final performance. It is well worth experiencing Rotorua’s newest asset while being treated to some of New Zealand’s best.

Grand Opening Gala: Continues tonight, Friday, 7pm to 9.30pm. Tickets $39 to $99 from Ticketmaster.

Rā ā Whānau | Whānau Open Day: Saturday, 10am to 2pm, free. Features performances, workshops, behind-the-scenes venue tours, and food trucks.