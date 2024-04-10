Hatchard Builders apprentice Keiran Davis in action in the Bay of Islands’ New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge where he was declared champion

A Bay of Islands building apprentice is further honing his skills as he gears up to take on the top apprentices from around the country in the final of the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge.

Apprentice Keiran Davis, who works for Hatchard Builders, has claimed the title of Bay of Islands’ champion at the regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge (NZCB) sponsored by ITM.

The apprentices were put through their paces, given just eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The picnic tables were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique.

Apprentice builder Keiran Davis making a picnic table as part of the Bay of Islands’ heat of the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge at the weekend

And at the end of the challenge Davis received the top score overall and was declared champion.

Davis, 23, is undertaking a building apprenticeship at Hatchard Builders. As well as winning the title of regional champion, he also won a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Bay of Islands.

There he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes. The national final will be held at the NZCB National Conference and Expo in Wellington in June.

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition on Saturday demonstrated the outstanding quality and diversity of apprentices currently training in the industry.

“It’s really encouraging for the building sector to see the talent and motivation displayed by the next generation of Kiwi builders at this year’s Apprentice Challenge.

“The regional competitions demonstrate how many skilled carpentry apprentices there are in New Zealand and we can’t wait to see them compete at this year’s national final. It’s a great way to celebrate those excelling in their work, whilst recognising the importance of supporting those starting out in the industry.”

NZCB actively encourages member builders to take on apprentices as part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled builders.

The picnic tables built on Saturday will be sold to raise money for the NZCB Apprentice Trust, which is designed to support members of the Apprentice Network with grants and scholarships.



