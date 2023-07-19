Voyager 2023 media awards
'Who will take over the farm?' Why succession planning needs to start now

Jane Phare
Jane Phare

When Willie Falloon got a call from his parents 30 years ago asking him to come home from the South Island for a family meeting, he knew the news wouldn’t be good. The meeting was

