Police were called to a report of two kayakers “in need of assistance” off the coast of the Thames Coast Rd about 4.45pm.

Search teams are looking for a kayaker who has gone missing in the Firth of Thames this evening.

One person was found, but another remained outstanding, a police spokesman said.

“Police [Search and Rescue] staff, police launch deodar [rescue boat] and Coastguard are responding,” the spokesman said.

“An update will be issued when able.”