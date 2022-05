A kayaker has died following an incident in Taui near Lake Whakamarino. Photo / Duncan Brown

By RNZ

A kayaker has died following an incident in Taui, Wairoa.

Police said in a statement that an emergency beacon was activated on the river, south of Lake Whakamarino, just after 10.30am.

The kayaker had died prior to being retrieved from the water, police said.

Police said they will conduct inquiries about the death on behalf of the Coroner.