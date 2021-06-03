Kayaker crossing Cook Strait saved by smoke flare sparking rescue

The kayaker's beacon activated a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which spotted him via his smoke flare and hovered above him until he was pulled aboard rescue vessel, the Seafarer II. Photo / NZ Police

An exhausted but well prepared kayaker crossing the Cook Strait triggered a distress beacon before his strength failed him.

Maritime New Zealand said the sea kayaker was crossing from Tory Channel to Mākara this morning, when the weather turned.

His beacon activated a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which spotted him via his smoke flare and hovered above him until he was pulled aboard rescue vessel, the Seafarer II.

Maritime NZ's rescue co-ordination centre search and rescue officer Chris Henshaw said the man was unharmed but exhausted.

He said the kayaker was struggling just to stay upright and not capsize, as the conditions worsened.

Henshaw praised the kayaker's preparedness, saying it was "a tremendous example of how being prepared can save your life."

"In addition to the distress beacon, the kayaker was well kitted out with life jacket, VHF radio and a red smoke flare," Henshaw said.

"Being well equipped can really take the search out of search and rescue."

Four other vessels in the area, including the Interislander ferry Kaitaki, offered assistance after the alarm was raised.

Passengers on board the Picton-bound ferry from Wellington faced a short detour as the Kaitaki turned back and offered to help.

The kayaker and his gear were transferred to the police-launched Lady Elizabeth IV and he was given a ride home, to Wellington.