A kayak has been recovered in the search for a man missing on Lake Rotorua.
The inflatable kayak matches the description of the one used by the man, a visitor from France, police said this morning.
The kayak was found yesterday afternoon near the eastern shores, north of the State Highways 33 and 30 intersection.
The find allows police to narrow the search area to east of Mokoia Island.
This morning members of the Coastguard, Police SAR, and volunteers from LandSar will begin their third day of searching for the man.
He was reported overdue on Monday afternoon, and it is believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.
Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, on Monday afternoon.
If you have information that might help, please call 105 and quote event number P052355407.