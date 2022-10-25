The kayak was found near the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME

The kayak was found near the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A kayak has been recovered in the search for a man missing on Lake Rotorua.

The inflatable kayak matches the description of the one used by the man, a visitor from France, police said this morning.

The kayak was found yesterday afternoon near the eastern shores, north of the State Highways 33 and 30 intersection.

The missing man was using a black and yellow inflatable kayak and wore a dark-green jacket. Photo / Supplied

The find allows police to narrow the search area to east of Mokoia Island.

This morning members of the Coastguard, Police SAR, and volunteers from LandSar will begin their third day of searching for the man.

Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand head out on Lake Rotorua on Tuesday to continue the search for a kayaker missing since Monday afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

He was reported overdue on Monday afternoon, and it is believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, on Monday afternoon.

If you have information that might help, please call 105 and quote event number P052355407.