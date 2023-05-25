Four women have reported being approached by a “suspicious” man in the Kawerau area and police are urging the community to be on alert.

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the incidents and are making inquires around Stoneham Walk, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said all the women were out walking when they were approached.

“We understand this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge the community to be alert, but not alarmed,” the spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Police on 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230524/7282.







