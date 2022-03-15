Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Katikati truck crash: Major delays on SH2 after truck and trailer rolls north of Katikati

The scene of the truck and trailer crash on State Highway 2 north of Katikati this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Bay of Plenty Times

State Highway 2 is expected to closed for most of the morning after a truck and trailer rolled north of Katikati.

The incident, near the intersection of Lindemann Rd, was reported to police about 6am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed until vehicle recovery could be completed. Motorists are advised to delay their journey or allow extra time for long detour via Matamata and the Kaimai Ranges.

State Highway 2 north of Katikati is closed after a truck and trailer rolled this morning. Photo / Josh Coleman
A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and one rapid response unit responded was sent to the scene.

"St John treated and transported six patients to Tauranga Hospital – one in a moderate condition and five in a minor condition," she said.

The road is blocked and will remain closed until it can be removed, police said.

Diversions are in place.