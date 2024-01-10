Ken Coleman stands stands at the Binnie Rd intersection where there should be a give way sign, he says.

When Cresta Drive resident Ken Coleman jumps in his little Suzuki and heads onto Park Rd, he knows just what to do.

There’s a give way sign at the end of Park Rd ... so he gives way.

But the same can’t be said for other roads which branch off the long, busy road. Some of the intersections do not have give way/stop signage or any road markings.

“I think the forefathers never worried about it as it is a small town.’’

Ken can’t really understand why the issue hasn’t been addressed in recent years.

There are no signs on Polley Cres, Kowhai Court and Binnie Rd. Closeby Gledstane Rd, which is a small road off Beach Rd, also has none.

Ken has lived around the area for more than 20 years. He says before about 2014 or 2015 there were no signs or markings anywhere along the road.

Francis Drive and Levley Lane had road signs erected at this time. This would have been the perfect time for council to realise the lack of markings/signs, he says.

Gledstane Rd also has no signage.

“The people that come around and renew the marking ... I am amazed that they haven’t noticed there’s no marking and road signs.

“Police should have really got on to this as well.’’

The newer streets off Park Rd have the correct signs.

Carisbrooke Rd has recently had a give way sign erected at the Beach Rd end. Ken has seen cars turning here at speed without looking.

“As this intersection is on the edge of the school zone and there’s lots of foot traffic, consideration should be given to change this to a stop sign.’’

These are all accidents waiting to happen, Ken says.

“For people visiting the area, it could be a real problem.’’

Uncontrolled intersections are intersections without signs or traffic lights — in which case the give way rules apply.

Senior transportation engineer Calum McLean says Polley Cres, Kowhai Court, Binnie Rd, and Gledstane Rd intersections are defined as uncontrolled intersections.

“Controls have not been installed because each of these intersections has a low traffic volume and provides good visibility of approaching vehicles, which means that council has not implemented any form of priority control, and that drivers must apply the New Zealand road code when determining who has priority.

“At the intersection of Carisbrooke St and Beach Rd a give way sign is appropriate because there is good visibility in both directions. Stop signs are typically installed where there is poor visibility.

“Council periodically undertakes traffic counts on each road in the district. If the volume of traffic was to increase significantly on any of these roads, then we may reconsider the need for priority controls.’’

Binnie Rd has no signage, despite having Radius Lexham Park, Katikati Playcentre and RSA Village down the small road. Ken believes it should have a sign but Calum says the road is used by about 260 vehicles per day, compared to Levley Lane’s 750 vehicles.