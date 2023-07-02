Michael Smith signs up with Shot Darts' Peter McCormick.

Katikati’s Shot Darts has signed world No. 1 dartsman Michael “Bully Boy” Smith.

The deal will have an exclusive signature darts range launched for Michael this month that has been designed and manufactured in the Shot factory in Katikati.

The English player is the reigning Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) world champion and made global headlines when he attained the title with a nine-dart finish in the finals — a perfect leg in the sport of darts.

He’s also the winner of 16 PDC ranking events and has held two world series titles including the 2022 US Darts Masters. His biggest win came with the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship with a nine-darter triumph.

World No.1-ranked dartsman Michael Smith.

Shot Darts is based in Katikati. The tungsten dart manufacturer exports to darts stores in more than 70 countries.

Shot Darts managing director Peter McCormick says this is a pivotal moment for Shot.

“Sponsoring a pro player of Michael’s calibre and showcasing their dart designs for his new range is the Kiwi darts company’s ultimate dream come true.”

John and Pat McCormick launched Puma Dart Products in Katikati in 1970. Son Peter joined the company in 1997.

Peter says Michael has never forgotten his grassroots and family connections, much like their own family.

“We chose Michael not just because of his success, but because we share the same values — that family is everything, grit and tenacity always pay off, and there’s no substitute for experience.”

Michael says he’s “over the moon” to have signed with Shot Darts.

‘’The standard of all the equipment produced by them has really impressed me and I cannot wait to see what is released going forward. The aim now is to try and win more PDC Majors and form a very successful partnership.”

Shot’s Michael Smith range of darts, dartboards and accessories will launch on July 13 and will be available globally in stores and online.



