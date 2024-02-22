More than half of the moggies at the L-Plate Show in Katikati will be kittens. Photo / NZME

First time cats and their proud owners can earn their kitty show “l-plates’' at a local show.

The L-Plate Show returns to Katikati in March.

The idea of the show is to give cat owners an introduction to shows. It is intended almost entirely for first timers (except for one category).

“The show is dedicated to novice exhibitors and is primarily for cats that have not been shown before,’’ says show co-ordinator and Katikati resident Chris Lowe.

So that means moggies of any breed can be entered.

“A lot of the domestic household pets are rescue cats. They may be missing an eye or a tail ... it doesn’t matter. People want to show off their babies and that’s fine. Anyone can show their cats (although entrants are sorted for this year).’’

More than half of the 80 entrants will be kittens as it is early in the season, Chris says, which makes the show even more special.

About 25 breeds will be shown including Maine Coons, Siamese, Burmese, curly cats, Persian, British, Cornish rex, Devon rex, Norwegian forest, rag doll, Birman and Bengals.

Organising club Patches and Pointed Inc also runs the event to fundraise for cat causes such as Katikati Rescue Cats, which has a stall and will run the kitchen this year.

There will be a presentation introducing some of the breeds at the show as well as stalls and a colouring competition children can do on the day.





The Details

What: L-Plate Show

Where: Katikati Memorial Hall

When: March 3 from 11am-3pm

Cost: $3 adults, 50c children and students



