Beth Beamish thinks the Bofors gun at an RSA village should not be down a "quiet, peaceful" residential road such as Binnie Rd, Katikati.

A giant World War II gun placed prominently on the front lawn outside an RSA village is under fire – with residents describing it as “the ugliest thing in the world” and an ‘’eyesore”.

One resident says she keeps her curtains closed as she cannot bear to look at it while an ex-serviceman said: “I’m not going to be able to shoot down any planes with it so I don’t see the reason for it being here.”

The World War II Bofors anti-aircraft gun was moved from The Club – previously called the Katikati RSA – on Henry Rd to the centre of the Homewood Trust establishment last week.

The trust that owns and operates Homewood Village in Katikati said the gun was part of the memorial setting being established at the village so people were aware of the facility’s background and sacrifices made by those who served and those who did not return. It also “symbolises the freedom we all enjoy”.

The gun has been placed directly outside some residents’ units.

Some residents are upset by it while others ”don’t mind it” or are “mildly offended”.

“It’s the ugliest thing in the world,” said one resident, who was approached by the Katikati Advertiser but did not want to be named. She was told about the gun before she moved in but did not realise it would be so close to the units.

“To me, that thing is [a] manmade tool with the sole purpose of wreaking havoc and destruction on people and I can’t see how it can be a fitting memorial given those who have died because of it.

“It’s not right to have it in a residential area.”

She suggested it should be with Western Bay Museum, Katikati Memorial Hall or the National Army Museum – or back where it was on Henry Rd.

“It was a landmark there ... now it’s just an eyesore.”

Binnie Rd is a cul de sac “so nobody is going to know it’s here to appreciate it”, she said. She kept her curtains closed as she could not bear to look at it.

Beth Beamish lives across the road at Radius Lexham Park but was a resident of Homewood Village for 12 years. She was “horrified” to have to look at the gun every day.

“I think everybody in the road is affected by it, not just the Homewood residents. In my opinion, the gun is in a totally inappropriate position in a peaceful village and street.”

But another Homewood Village resident did not mind the gun and another felt it would have been best left where it was, at the entrance to Katikati. A few residents, including Jean Eltringham, questioned its placement within the village.

The Bofors gun is a World War II artefact that was used to shoot down aircraft.





“My only objection to it is I think it would be better closer to the road. I don’t think it needs to be inside the residence.”

An ex-serviceman was “mildly offended” by it.

“I’m not going to be able to shoot down any planes with it so I don’t see the reason for it being here.”

Katikati RSA Charitable Trust owns and operates Homewood Village on Binnie Rd. The RSA is not associated with The Club, whose owners lease the building off it. This meant the gun had to be moved.

Chairman Glenn Burt said it was not a retirement village but an RSA establishment originally set up for World War II veterans. Homewood Village is the major facility it owns which “reflects both our heritage and our future”.

“The relocation of the Bofors gun is part of the memorial setting that the trust is establishing in the front of the village, to ensure that the public, and the residents of the village, are always aware of the background to the facility and the sacrifices made by those that have served, and those that have not returned.

“The gun actually symbolises the freedom we all enjoy and is recognised as a military artefact by all ex-service people of what went before.”

The gun placement has been several years in the planning, and residents and RSA members had been kept in the loop via newsletters. Response from village veterans has been positive, he said.

Katikati Community Board chairman John Clements said the RSA has been an invaluable service organisation to Katikati.

“The most obvious place was to move the gun to the RSA-operated village in order to keep the traditions of the association alive. The community is very fortunate to have Homewood Village as part of its housing facilities – especially when one considers the housing shortages.”

A flag pole would be put up adjacent to the gun.