Host Jamie Mackay has been involved with The Country for 30 years.

OPINION

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chair Kate Acland pays tribute to Jamie Mackay and The Country radio show and reflects on why telling farmers’ stories has always been important.

Congratulations to The Country radio show on its 30th anniversary, it’s a great achievement and I can’t think of a better way to help mark the occasion than with a BBQ on a farm in Jamie Mackay’s hometown of Riversdale on April 12.

As we celebrate this milestone, it’s important to reflect on the role we all play in helping to tell farmers’ stories to New Zealanders.

Highlighting the positive contributions of sheep and beef farmers is vital for the future of our sector.

It helps shape a positive public perception of farmers, countering negative stereotypes and misconceptions. This can lead to greater understanding and support from consumers, policymakers, and the wider community.

We know that farmers are feeling under pressure and it sometimes feels like person after person is not only questioning how we farm but on occasions, our right to farm at all.

This is something farmers around the world are experiencing.

This is hard, because what gets us out of bed early every morning -rain or shine – is the feeling we are doing something positive, putting nutritious food on people’s tables.

It’s even harder when prices are low and our profitability is under threat.

It is important that we take a step back at times because there is still a lot to be optimistic about, there is still a lot of support out there for farmers.

Independent research commissioned by B+LNZ shows sheep and beef farmers are respected by New Zealanders. Kiwis remain proud of the sheep and beef sector with more than 60 per cent of the public backing the sector.

Beef + Lamb board chair Kate Acland. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

More than 60 per cent of Kiwis agree our sector contributes significantly to economic growth and jobs and recognise it’s globally respected.

Meanwhile, research by Our Land and Water Science Challenge recently found that 82 per cent of respondents thought farmers themselves are the most trustworthy sources of information, followed by scientists, some sources of media and farming industry bodies.

Crucially, almost two-thirds of the public already feel connected to farmers and want to learn more about on-farm practices, ideally from farmers themselves.

So while there is greater scrutiny, people are still curious and open-minded.

The likes of Country Calendar and Nadia’s Farm, are among the most popular programmes on television.

Overseas, TV personality Jeremy Clarkson’s programme, Clarkson’s Farm, is hugely popular in Britain and countless other countries.

It is vital that farmers encourage and embrace the interest in what we do. That’s why B+LNZ supports initiatives like Open Farms.

This year’s recent record attendance reflects a growing desire for people to understand where their food comes from.

It’s always fantastic to see people who haven’t been on-farm before getting a taste of what it’s like, hearing directly from farmers about the nuances of farming in New Zealand.

The research shows that someone who has visited a farm recently has a much better view towards agriculture.

The farmers who have hosted visitors have also had an overwhelmingly positive experience. It’s given them a huge boost to engage directly with someone who hasn’t been on a farm before and to explain to them why we farm the way we do.

I would encourage more farmers to put their hand up to host an Open Farm next year.

We also support initiatives such as Meat the Need and the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Meat the Need is an excellent farmer-led initiative that gives farmers and farming organisations the opportunity to support the most vulnerable in our communities by providing them with high-quality protein.

It’s also an excellent opportunity for the sector to tell positive stories to the wider public.

Each year, the Ballance Farm Environment Awards generates dozens of positive stories about the great things that farmers are doing on their land across the country.

B+LNZ’s partnership with the NZ Olympics team this year is going to be a fantastic way to reinforce the nutritional benefits of red meat and our farmers’ contribution to feeding our world-class athletes.

Every day, every farmer has an opportunity to tell their story whether that is on social media, with their extended family or in their community.

My thanks to The Country for also providing farmers with a platform to do this over the last 30 years.