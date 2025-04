The US is considering a 'harder' approach to Russia. Pope Francis' funeral sees thousands gather at Vatican City. Massive explosion at major Iranian port. Video / NZ Herald

Police are asking for the public’s help to find missing Karori 12-year-old William.

Police said William has not been seen by his family since 7.30pm yesterday.

“William’s family and police want to know that he is safe.”

William, 12, from Karori, Wellington has been missing since 7.30pm on April 26.

William was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black track pants and green Crocs.