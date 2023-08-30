Karolina Stus has achieved a lot in her photography career.

Karolina Stus has achieved a lot in her photography career.

Karolina Stus, from Paraparaumu, has won the Commercial Photographer of the Year title at the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography (NZIPP) Awards.

Stus was acknowledged by a panel of industry professionals for her technical skills, creativity, and unique vision.

“I’m incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from NZIPP.”

Her portfolio featured various hairstylist artistic creations.

Stus got into photography after her family immigrated to New Zealand in 2011.

“It was during this time that I realised my deep desire to learn photography so I decided to seize the opportunity and pursue my passion.”

She enrolled in a simple photography course to learn the basics before being self-taught.

Her newfound skill soon played an unexpectedly vital role when her older son was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

“Communication proved to be a challenge as language remained abstract for him.

An artistic hairstyle photograph taken by Karolina Stus.

“Desperate to communicate with him, I turned to photography as a means of expression and connection.

“Through capturing what was around us, we discovered a unique form of communication that bridged the gap between us.”

Stus kept honing her craft and in 2017 there was a significant milestone when she achieved the title of NZIPP Master of Photography.

“This recognition further motivated me to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and expression through my art.”

She delved into the realm of mixed media, seamlessly merging different artistic mediums with photography.

“Through this fusion of techniques, I discovered a renewed sense of fulfilment and satisfaction as an artist.”

Another artistic hairstyle photograph by Karolina Stus.

By 2020 she had earned the honourable distinction of being the NZIPP Expressive Photographer of the Year, and in the same year, created her own photo studio.

The studio has also been used to photograph artists’ works which she has thrived on.

“It is a truly inspiring environment that fuels creativity and allows me to further support fellow artists.”

Stus has also continued to collaborate with hairstylists from the Wellington region who were preparing for hair competitions.

“Working with them towards these events has been an exciting endeavour as we strive to create unique and striking hairstyles that will leave a lasting impression.”

She entered some of those hairstyles in the awards which has led to her becoming this year’s NZIPP Commercial Photographer of the Year.

“This award is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the incredible support I have received from my clients and peers throughout my career.

“I am grateful for their trust and belief in my work.”



