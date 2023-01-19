Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Karl Puschmann: From hero to zero and everything in between

Karl Puschmann
By
5 mins to read
Kai, the subject of a Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.

Kai, the subject of a Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.

“Truth is stranger than fiction,” would be a fitting and absolutely correct way to describe Netflix’s new True Crime doco The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. But for my money, Jessob Reisbeck, the newsman who got the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand